August is an important month for Disney+. Not only will the streaming platform receive more classic movies and new seasons of some of its series, but this is the first month, at least in Latin America and Mexico, where we finally see a full integration with Star+. In this way, We share with you the premieres that all users of this platform should not miss.

While Star+ was finally integrated into Disney+ last month, August finally represents a union between these two platforms in our region. This can be clearly seen with the fourth season of Only Murders in the Buildingas well as a new documentary directed by James CameronThese are the August releases on Disney+:

The Night I Wrestled God – August 2nd

We were the lucky ones – August 7

Disney Jr. Ariel – August 7

Little grand jury of the kitchen – August 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld – August 7

Are You Sure? – August 8

Solar Oppositesseason 5 – August 12

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventuresseason 2 – August 14

OceanXplorers – August 19

The king of males – 21st August

9-1-1, Season 7 – August 21

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat – August 23

Only Murders in the Buildingseason 4 – August 27

Family guyseason 22 – August 28

In chargeseason 3 – Now available

The absent voice – Soon

Selenkay – Soon

August is quite an interesting monthFor all of you who never had Star+, then the time has come to watch Only Murders in the Buildingan award-winning series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Shorts, and Steve Martin. In related topics, we tell you which are the most important video game releases for August 2024.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to see more of Only Murders in the Buildingis a great series, and now that it is part of Disney+, more people have the opportunity to experience one of the best Star+ productions.

Via: GQ