After the success that Disney has achieved with his live actionsthe franchise decides to stay focused on other titles of its animated classics that it wants to bring to live action, among which films such as ‘Hercules’, ‘Moana’ and ‘Snow White’ can be highlighted.

Being ‘The Little Mermaid’ the most recent Disney project, live action What a controversial occasion, it is planned to bring to the big screen some of his most popular stories, which will surely unleash nostalgia among those who saw them in their childhood and grew up with them.

The next film to be released in live action will be ‘Snow White’, estimated to be released in 2024, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, although there is little information about the film, as Disney has remained cautious with it.

What live actions does Disney want to do?

‘Snow White’ (2024)

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ (2024)

‘Moana’ (2024)

‘Lilo & Stitch’ (2024)

‘The Aristocats’

‘the Hunchback of Notre Dame’

‘Bambi’

‘The Jungle Book’

‘Hercules’

‘Cruella 2’

‘Aladdin 2’

‘Marline’

‘Tinkerbell’

What are the live actions that Disney has done?

‘The Jungle Book: The Adventure Continues’

‘101 Dalmatians’

‘102 Dalmatians’

‘Alice in Wonderland’

‘maleficent’

‘Cinderella’

‘The Jungle Book’

‘Alice through the mirror’

‘Beauty and the Beast’

‘Christopher Robin’

‘dumbo’

‘Aladdin’

‘The Lion King’

‘Maleficent: mistress of evil

‘The Lady and the Tramp’

‘Mulan’

‘Cruella’

‘Pinocchio’

‘Peter Pan & Wendy

‘The little Mermaid’

