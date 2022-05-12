Years ago, Netflix It was considered the largest streaming platform in the world, where you could watch unlimited movies and series in exchange for a monthly subscription.

This made other companies not hesitate to develop their own platforms and thus, in the future, compete with the red giant. And it seems that this is happening, since Netflix It is registering a decrease in subscribers.

His strongest competition is without a doubt Disney+. Mouse streaming has gained great popularity for its own Marvel titles and for creating parallel platforms such as Hulu Y ESPN+. The subscriptions of all these boards are very close to reaching Netflix.

Disney + reveals its new number of subscribers

According to the information shared by Disney, it is revealed that Disney + currently has 137.7 million subscribers (more than the 135 million expected for the second quarter of the year), ESPN + has 22.3 million and Hulu with 45.6 millions. In sum, the three platforms reach 205 million subscribers, a number very close to the 221 million registered by Netflix .

Bob ChapekCEO of The Walt Disney Companyexpressed in a statement his pride in the growth of the company:

“Our strong results in the second quarter, including fantastic performance in our national parks and continued growth in our streaming services, with 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers added in the quarter and total subscriptions across all of our DTC offerings exceed 205 million, once again they showed that we are in a league of our own”.