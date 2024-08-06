Disney+ continues to grow, and that doesn’t always mean more content is joining this platform. Today it was revealed that the streaming service would suffer a new price increase in the United StatesHowever, it’s not all bad news, as a new playback option will also be added.

Starting next October 17, 2024, the monthly and annual Disney+ subscription price will increase in the United States. At the moment, there is only talk of an increase in this country, But the possibility of something similar happening throughout the year in other regions, such as Mexico, cannot be ruled out. These are the changes:

Monthly Plan (Ad Supported): $7.99 to $9.99

Monthly Plan (No Ads): $13.99 to $15.99

Annual Plan (No Ads): from $139.99 to $159.99

Now, Starting September 4th in the United States, the Playlists option will be available ContinueHere, all users will be able to enjoy hundreds of content continuously. The option will start with only ABC News Live, focused on news, and a playlist focused on preschool content with series, shorts, etc. This is the description that Disney has given about this novelty:

“Playlists are the latest example of how we deliver the best value and experience to our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbusters, there’s something for everyone in a relaxed viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

As with the price increase, The Playlists Continue will only be available in the United States for the momentalthough we’ll likely see it in more regions in the future. In related news, here are the Disney+ releases in August. Likewise, Deadpool & Wolverine would not arrive on this platform soon.

Author’s Note:

The price increase is ridiculous. Not only is the amount of money quite large, but these changes seem to happen every two or three months, something that only affects users.

Via: Variety