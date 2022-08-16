Disney has announced it’s hosting a game-focused digital showcase this September, with a “sneak peek” at Amy Hennig’s new Marvel game promising to be a highlight.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, which is running as part of this year’s D23 Expo, will be streamed on Friday, 9th September, at 9pm in the UK/1pm PT. It’s promising “all-new announcements” alongside additional details on previously revealed games.

There’ll be more from Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, for instance, alongside additional news on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the recently delayed Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The real draw, though, unless you really love your village life sims, is a glimpse of Skydance New Media and Hennig’s “Marvel ensemble” game.

Announced last October, little is currently known about the project beyond the fact it’ll be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure”. It’s the second major game in the works at Skydance New Media – which Hennig helped establish after joining Skydance in 2019 – with the other being a “richly-cinematic action-adventure game” set in the Star Wars universe.

This isn’t Hennig’s first brush with Disney, of course; the Uncharted creator memorably spent three years working on Project Ragtag, the ill-fated Star Wars game left “on the shelf” by EA after developer Visceral Games was shut down. But while it sounds like Hennig’s latest Star Wars effort will remain under wraps for a little while longer, there’s now less than a month until her Marvel game’s 9th September reveal.