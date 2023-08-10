Disney is working to expand its revenue through video streaming services. Of course it will increasing prices of the service, blocking the sharing of passwords and expanding access to the ad version of Disney Plus in Europe and Canada.

In the last fiscal quarter Disney Plus has gained a minimum number of subscribers and the company – as it had already announced – intends to raise the price of the service, but precisely wants to increase the ad-free versions only. Let’s see the numbers:

Disney Plus with Advertising: remains at $7.99 (in Europe it should cost €5.99)

Disney Plus without Ads: goes from $10.99 to $13.99 (the exact increase in Europe has not been defined, but will take place in December)

In the USA, the prices of Hulu, ESPN+ and some “bundle” packages of the Disney Plus subscription platforms also increase.