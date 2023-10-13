Disney+ continues with its revivals and is preparing to bring back one of the most iconic and beloved animated series of the 90s, Dougalmost 25 years after its completion with the film Doug’s 1st Movie in 1999. Originally released in Nickelodeon in 1991, Doug It became one of the great animated productions of the time, forming part of a golden generation for the network.

The story focuses on the teenager who gives its name to the series, a shy and unpopular boy, but with a great imagination, who falls madly in love with one of his classmates, Patricia “Patti” Mayonnaise. The series focuses on the experience of Doug as a teenager, his friendships, his relationship with his family and his first love. The series always received critical acclaim, leading the franchise to expand into the world of comics, video games, and even a play titled Doug Live!which took place from 1999 to 2001. Therefore, now that Disney+ is reviving so many hits from the past, it’s no surprise that Doug join the cast.

Now, in an interview with Tenn Buick, the creator of DougJim Jinkis revealed that a sequel series is in early development in Disney+. The program will follow the children of Doug and Patti, undoubtedly in a format similar to that of the original series.

Despite having concluded its broadcast in disney and now belonging to the House of Mouse, there is no doubt that the first seasons of Doug were part of a generational change driven by the animated productions of Nickelodeon. Doug was produced by the Jumbo Pictures company and the first four seasons were broadcast on Nickelodeon with great success. However, they decided not to renew it for a fifth installment, ending in 1994.

In 1996, disney purchased Jumbo Pictures, ordering an additional 26-episode season, which aired on ABC. After the very good reception, it was renewed for two more seasons and a movie, which presented the end of the story in 1999.

But when it was released in 1991, Doug joined two other original network shows: Rugrats and The Ren & Stimpy Show. Although these three series were created for a children’s audience, many of the topics they addressed were quite serious and adult. Doug, for example, exposed many adolescent conflicts directly such as bullying. AND Rugrats It presented scenarios from adult life but from the perspective of baby protagonists, as well as historical events. These productions were followed by Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Hey Arnold!, KaBlam!, The Angry Beavers, CatDog and The Wild Thornberrysall with similar animation styles and maintaining more adult themes or peculiar plots, differentiating themselves from the rest of the networks that offered children’s programming.

In 1999 it was released sponge Bobwhich would mark a new beginning for Nickelodeonalthough later other series similar to the previous ones arrived, such as Rocket Power, As Told by Ginger either Invader Zim, that continued to respond to the previous model from which they were little by little moving away.

Author’s note: It freaked me out when I saw Doug in disney and it wasn’t the one I remembered seeing in ZAZ! But either way it’s a great series and it’s good that it’s back.