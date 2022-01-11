Disney may be about to enter the metaverse with technology that allows guests to experience its theme parks in a personalized way. Tests are being carried out and are based on the 3D projection of some of the most acclaimed characters by fans – from Mickey Mouse to princesses, Disney faces can accompany families without the need for special glasses.

Still without official confirmations, several North American publications take it for granted that the entertainment and communication company will develop a virtual simulator for its parks, since the patent for this was approved by the competent entity at the end of December, in the USA. . The technology can locate certain visitors through a smartphone or a device provided by the park and project images and effects. “Our efforts are merely a prologue to a time when we will be able to bring the physical and digital worlds even closer together, enabling seamless storytelling in Disney’s own metaverse,” commented Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO.

