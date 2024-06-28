With a new month just a few days away, streaming services are preparing to expand their catalog of series and movies substantially. This is the case of Disney+, which, after the merger with Star+ in our region, has a lot in store for us.
In July 2024, Disney+ will expand with new interesting productions, such as the new season of The Bearand at the same time will continue to offer the content we are already accustomed to, like more episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte. Here are the most important releases of July on Disney+.
- Tracker – July 3
- The First Omen – July 10
- Under the bridge – July 10
- Descendants: The Rise of Red – July 12
- Peter the Flaky: Flakier than ever – July 16
- The Bearseason 3 – July 17
- The one in chargeseason 3 – July 16
- Impureseason 5 – July 24
- Futuramaseason 12 – July 29
- The Simpsonseason 35 – July 31
Undoubtedly, a quite interesting selection that all users of this platform cannot afford to miss. In related topics, they announce the return of Bluey to Disney+. Likewise, you can learn more about the merger with Star+ here.
Author’s Note:
What catches my attention the most is the new season of The Bearalthough more episodes of The Simpsons and Futurama It’s something that many are surely looking forward to. It will be interesting to see how the service will fare now that it has merged with Star+.
Via: GQ
