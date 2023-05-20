If there is a program in disneyplus that you have been wanting to see, you may need to do it quickly before it is removed from the platforms forever. According to a Deadline report, Disney is about to pull dozens of series (and a few movies) from both streaming services, including Willow, Y: The Last Man and Turner & Hoochas part of the entertainment giant’s cost-cutting measures.
During the second quarter earnings call for Disney Earlier this month, the CEO of DisneyBob Iger, and CFO Christine McCarthy announced plans to remove certain content from their streaming services. streaming after revealing that disneyplus it lost 4 million subscribers in the first three months of 2023.
“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our services to align with strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” McCarthy said on the company’s post-earnings call, adding that Disney expects to pay a content impairment charge of $1.5 to $1.8 billion for the removals. According to Variety, Iger has set a savings goal of $3 billion by 2023 after spending nearly $30 billion on content for the service. streaming disney plus last year.
However, Disney has reversed its plans to remove some of its content after receiving criticism for the planned removal of Howarda documentary about Howard Ashman, a gay man who helped write the songs for Beauty and the Beast and The little Mermaid. According to Deadline, the company will no longer be removing the film, with a company spokesperson stating that “the list of titles that will be removed from Disney+ next week it is still being finalized”.
The decision of Disney of purging content follows similar cost-cutting moves made by HBO Max and showtime to avoid paying for underperforming titles from your library. Willow, the revival of the 1988 fantasy film of the same name directed by Ron Howard, is a surprising inclusion on the list of shows to be axed, considering it only began airing in November. Many series like Willow and The World According To Jeff Goldblum were widely promoted by Disney.
“They gave us six months. Not even that,” said John Bickerstaff, a writer for Willow, on Twitter in response to the news. “This business has gone absolutely cruel.”
This wave of content removal follows a difficult few years for the economic outlook of Disney. The company laid off 7,000 employees and announced plans to restructure key parts of the business earlier this year. Disney has also been reluctant to buy Comcast’s 33 percent stake in huluas he intended to do in 2019, and recently announced the closure of his experience in a theme hotel of Star Warswhich was excessively expensive.
The following titles are expected to be removed from disneyplus next May 26:
bigshot
Turner & Hooch
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Marvel’s MPower
Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
rosaline
Cheaper by the Dozen remake
The One and Only Ivan
stargirl
Artemis Fowl
Princess
Encore!
A Spark Story
Black Beauty
clouds
America the Beautiful
Better Nate Than Ever
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Howard
Earth to Ned
foodtastic
stuntman
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
The Real Right Stuff
The Big Fib
Rogue Trip
More Than Robots
Shop Class
pick the litter
own the room
Among the Stars
Harmonious Live!
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Editor’s note: Well, it’s either this or the hype 🙁 I think this is a bit due to bad planning and unattainable forecasts. Hopefully the shows (other than Disney IP) removed from Disney+ may find a home on another streaming service.
