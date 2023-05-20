If there is a program in disneyplus that you have been wanting to see, you may need to do it quickly before it is removed from the platforms forever. According to a Deadline report, Disney is about to pull dozens of series (and a few movies) from both streaming services, including Willow, Y: The Last Man and Turner & Hoochas part of the entertainment giant’s cost-cutting measures.

During the second quarter earnings call for Disney Earlier this month, the CEO of DisneyBob Iger, and CFO Christine McCarthy announced plans to remove certain content from their streaming services. streaming after revealing that disneyplus it lost 4 million subscribers in the first three months of 2023.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our services to align with strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” McCarthy said on the company’s post-earnings call, adding that Disney expects to pay a content impairment charge of $1.5 to $1.8 billion for the removals. According to Variety, Iger has set a savings goal of $3 billion by 2023 after spending nearly $30 billion on content for the service. streaming disney plus last year.

However, Disney has reversed its plans to remove some of its content after receiving criticism for the planned removal of Howarda documentary about Howard Ashman, a gay man who helped write the songs for Beauty and the Beast and The little Mermaid. According to Deadline, the company will no longer be removing the film, with a company spokesperson stating that “the list of titles that will be removed from Disney+ next week it is still being finalized”.

The decision of Disney of purging content follows similar cost-cutting moves made by HBO Max and showtime to avoid paying for underperforming titles from your library. Willow, the revival of the 1988 fantasy film of the same name directed by Ron Howard, is a surprising inclusion on the list of shows to be axed, considering it only began airing in November. Many series like Willow and The World According To Jeff Goldblum were widely promoted by Disney.

“They gave us six months. Not even that,” said John Bickerstaff, a writer for Willow, on Twitter in response to the news. “This business has gone absolutely cruel.”

This wave of content removal follows a difficult few years for the economic outlook of Disney. The company laid off 7,000 employees and announced plans to restructure key parts of the business earlier this year. Disney has also been reluctant to buy Comcast’s 33 percent stake in huluas he intended to do in 2019, and recently announced the closure of his experience in a theme hotel of Star Warswhich was excessively expensive.

The following titles are expected to be removed from disneyplus next May 26:

bigshot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen remake

The One and Only Ivan

stargirl

Artemis Fowl

Princess

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

foodtastic

stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

pick the litter

own the room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Well, it’s either this or the hype 🙁 I think this is a bit due to bad planning and unattainable forecasts. Hopefully the shows (other than Disney IP) removed from Disney+ may find a home on another streaming service.