Disney Plus announced that Marvel will receive only three contents by 2023. Among them we find secret invasion, Loki and ironheartwhich in turn are the most anticipated series on the platform.

The limited supply that this announcement would entail is shocking, however, it is not final information. It is possible that new Marvel titles for the platform will still be revealed on the day of Disney Plus.

Also, the information is likely to be strictly for Disney Plus releases in Japan or may be incomplete. However, it is the most “official” information that has been revealed.

And, it should be mentioned that the general content presented in the promotional video for Disney content for 2023 it’s quite exciting.

synopses of the three marve premieresThey are now available on the Disney+ site:

secret invasion

The series will star Samuel L. Jackson who plays Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn in the role of Skrull Talos. We will know the details of the infiltration of the Skrulls faction on Earth.

Release date: 2023

Directed by: Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim

ironheart

This installment will star Dominique Thorne who will play Riri Williams, a genius girl who will create the most sophisticated steel armor.

Release date: 2023

Direction: Angela Barnes and Sam Bailey

Loki 2

We will see the joker God, but extremely powerful, on the screen again. He finally has a series that fights with the popularity of his brother Thor, maybe it’s time for Loki to stop living in the shadows.

Release date: summer 2023

Direction: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

The biggest Disney+ releases for January 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 / One episode per week (content from the platform)

The Green Neighbors – Season 3 / Part 2

Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures – Season 5 / Part 1Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 (DISNEY+ ORIGINAL)

