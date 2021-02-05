Despite the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, many streaming services will take advantage of Super Bowl 2021 to delight the public with the series and movie trailers most anticipated of the year.

According to the Deadline portal, Disney Plus will also make its presentation with previews of some of its productions such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black widow.

However, it is unknown if the platform of ‘The house of the mouse’ has more surprises for the popular event. Next, we provide all the details so you do not miss the Super Bowl 2021.

Disney Plus Series

Loki

According to the first teaser that Disney Plus shared, the program will begin after the last events that occurred in Avengers: endgame. Let’s remember that Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then run away.

After what happened, the character goes to a desert and is captured by the Time Variance Authority. This organization will be responsible for the villain reliving the mistakes of his past; however, the protagonist looks for a way to get his way.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Another of the most anticipated releases is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The fiction will bring together Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the last events of Avengers: endgame.

For this new installment, the superheroes will have to face the decision of Steve Rogers of staying in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. Likewise, the two warriors must remain united to fight against the crimes that plague their city.

Movies on Disney Plus

Black widow

Contrary to what many fans believed, the prequel will not be about the life of Black widow before becoming a spy, but one of her latest adventures. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff experiences loneliness, so she decides to resolve aspects of her past that still haunt her.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

The Super Bowl 2021 will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 6.30 pm (Peruvian time). In the event The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021?

All the live broadcast of Super Bowl 2021 it will take place on the CBS television network in the United States. In the case of Peru and the other Latin American countries, the event will be available on ESPN and Fox Sports.

Where will Super Bowl 2021 be broadcast?

Peru : ESPN, Fox Sports

Mexico: Channel 5, ESPN, ESPN 3, Fox Sports

United States: CBS, ESPN Deportes

Chile: ESPN, Fox Sports

Colombia: ESPN, Fox Sports

Ecuador: ESPN, Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN, Fox Sports

Bolivia: ESPN, Fox Sports

Venezuela: ESPN, Fox Sports

Uruguay: ESPN, Fox Sports

Paraguay: ESPN, Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN