Since Soul premiered on Disney Plus, many viewers have praised the movie for its original plot and the emotional message about dreams and the value of life.

Despite the great development of the film’s history, it was not possible to cover much about the past of the protagonists, especially 22, a charismatic soul who refused to travel to Earth.

Due to the popularity of the little being, Disney Plus announced that they will release an animated short called 22 against Earth, spin-off that will reach its virtual platform this April 30th .

Likewise, the fiction will explain what happened to 22 before he met Joe gardner in Soul and will deepen the reason for her refusal to be born human.

The short film is directed by Kevin Nolting, a renowned filmmaker with more than 20 years of career in Pixar. “When we were making Soul, we wondered why a new soul that doesn’t want to live on Earth ends up being the sensation of the movie,” commented the manager.

Nolthing also explained why he created the new fiction: “22 Against Earth is an opportunity to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about 22’s reasons for being so cynical. I am quite cynical, so the subject seemed perfect to me ”, he clarified.

22 against Earth – synopsis

The delivery follows in the footsteps of 22 (Tina Fey), who defies the rules of The Great Origin and refuses to go to Earth. To achieve her purpose, the protagonist gathers a group of five new souls for her rebellion. However, things will not turn out as she expected.

“I think it’s the new souls that bring fun to the short film, in the contrast of its innocence and charm with the cynical expectations of 22. Those new souls are what 22 was in its day, before it took another course. They are totally innocent blank pages that counselors must guide on a relatively easy journey to the portal of Earth. But 22 sees an opportunity and tries to take those souls to their ground and their way of thinking ”, explained the director.