The mysterious academy of young geniuses is the new Disney Plus TV series available in streaming from 25 June 2021. The series tells the story of four young boys whose mission is to save the world: will they succeed? Let’s find out together with the plot and the cast.

From the 25 June 2021 you can look up Disney Plus the first two episodes of the new TV series The mysterious academy of young geniuses, while the next ones will be released on a weekly basis, with the last one scheduled for release on Friday 6 August.

The series was created by Matt Manfredi is Phil Hay, composed of 8 episodes, it is taken from the homonymous saga of best-selling novels by Trenton Lee Stewart. The mysterious academy of young geniuses combines drama, thriller and comedy in a single story that will appeal especially to children, in which heroic deeds and very important proofs of friendship are represented.

The mysterious academy of young geniuses: the plot

The eccentric Mr. Benedict decides to recruit four young orphans named Reynie, Sticky, Kate is Costance after they have won a competition for a scholarship.

Sticky’s quality lies in her unfailing memory, Kate’s in her wits, Reynie’s in her analytical skills, and Costance’s in her telepathic being. What the four boys have in common is a painful family past.

The four boys have to save the world from one global crisis, known as theEmergency and to do this they will have to infiltrate theInstitute for the learning of Veritas and Enlightenment, in such a way as to expose the one who is putting the future of humanity at risk.

When they discover that the possible architect of the global disaster is the school principal, LD Curtain, the boys will have to devise a plan to face him and defeat him.

The mysterious academy of young geniuses: actors and characters

The characters of the tv series and their respective actors are: