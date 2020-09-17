I.Somewhere in the deep shallows of Twitter it emerged at some point, this rumor. Corona, that was spread by Disney! So that everyone stays at home, unemployed and greedy for entertainment when the new Disney + streaming offer starts. Hashtag: conspiracy theory, the most absurd kind.

In fact, in the weeks leading up to its streaming service in Germany, Disney gradually closed all of its amusement parks worldwide. The Disney Cruise Line stopped their cruises. The hotels, the shops worldwide, everything closed. That has, of course, never happened before, after September 11, 2001, after the assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy, Disneyland was once closed for a day, everything not even close to the dimensions in March 2020. It would be a pretty big price, to promote a streaming platform – for which you can’t even produce more content because filming for Disney projects has been interrupted.

But yes, the timing for the launch of Disney + at least seemed kind of happy. A little happy coincidence in the rather unhappy times – which should at least comfort many Disney fans a little. About the fact that there was not a single Disney refuge in the world for several weeks, not a single “happy place”, as the company itself likes to call its parks.

Disney Plus: Disney magic against corona frustration

Then it has to be your own laptop or television that should provide a bit of distraction and Disney magic. But that doesn’t work entirely without Corona problems either, the bandwidth of the streams was reduced right at the start on March 24th in order not to overload the network. The price is moderate, the annual subscription costs 69.99 euros, and those who want to subscribe flexibly on a monthly basis pay 6.99 euros. Theoretically, four people can currently share the password with four devices; the first seven days can be tested free of charge. More than 500 films and 350 series, the range is slightly different depending on the country.

Is the Disney + program worth it?

And the question about the offer is certainly the most important one in the end: Is Disney Plus worth it? Is it just for Disney fans? What are the highlights and insider tips?

Classic on Disney +

They are of course all gathered together: “The Lion King”, “Cinderella”, “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Jungle Book” – the cartoon and, where available, the real version. Small point of criticism from many German fans: “Arielle” is only included in the newly dubbed version from 1998, here the voice actors, lyrics and some dialogues have been changed compared to the 1989 version.

The very first appearance of Mickey Mouse in “Steamboat Willie” is also available and super classics like “Pinocchio” (which strangely goes under the title “The Living Doll”), “Lady and the Tramp”, “Bambi”, “Alice in Wonderland” or “101 Dalmatians”. Some of these older titles have been restored so that they can also be viewed in good quality in high resolution. And when one speaks of classics, one should also mention that series such as “Hannah Montana”, but also more than 600 episodes of the “Simpsons” are available.

Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar

Disney is not just cartoon – it has long been ensured that all target groups can be captured somewhere, (almost) the entire Marvel and Star Wars universe as well as the spin-off series “The Mandalorian” is available on Disney + . A couple of films are currently being held back, the tension (and new customer acquisition) has to continue for a while. Of course, the Pixar films are also at the start, from “Finding Nemo” to “Above”.

News and originals on the Disney stream

Because the inclined fan already knows all of this, you have to offer exclusive content. Disney is mainly concentrating on Marvel and Star Wars fanatics, three Marvel series will start this year: “Loki”, “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. An as yet unnamed Obi Wan Kenobi show is slated to start in 2021.

In addition, some films have been produced especially for Disney +, including “Togo” with Willem Dafoe, the film adaptation of the novel “Stargirl” and “Timmy Flop”.

Extras

Some films and series are available with bonus content – i.e. slip of the tongue, cut scenes or director’s comments.

Insider tips: These films and series will surprise you

What one might not have expected directly: Because Disney has now taken over Fox, films like “Mrs. Doubtfire ”,“ Ice Age ”,“ Sister Act ”or“ Avatar ”included. Then you will also find small, almost forgotten series like “Darkwing Duck” – and for wedding lovers: “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings”! The show accompanies couples at their really spectacular and fascinating Disney weddings in Disneyland or on one of the Disney ships – since all of this is currently out of reach, maybe an alternative.

And: “The Imagineering Story”. This little documentary series explains how and by whom the theme parks and rides are developed and offers a look behind the scenes – naturally controlled by Disney – that has never been seen before. What one would then wish for in 2021: Documentation about the standstill.

This article was first published on March 25, 2020.