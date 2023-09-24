Disney Plus does not want its catalog of movies and series to go unnoticed in 2023. Therefore, it has just presented a peculiar film to surprise its users, especially horror lovers. ‘Nobody Will Save You’ is Mickey’s new signature bet, a risky mix of thriller, action and science fiction that won’t even let you blink.

‘No One Will Save You’ is a film directed and written by Brian Duffield. This new production stars Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Brynn in a plot devoid of dialogue. This character is a young woman who lives in a lonely house on the outskirts of a small town in the United States, where everything seems normal, but her silence and loneliness begin to reveal something beyond that has never been seen.

Kaitlyn Dever is the protagonist of ‘No One Will Save You’. Photo: Frames

What is ‘Nobody Will Save You’ on Disney Plus about?

‘No One Will Save You’ tells the story of Brynn, an orphan whose only company is her mother’s tombstone. She lives in a lonely place and when she arrives on her first night, strange events begin to occur. A noise wakes up the young woman who leaves her bedroom to identify where her sound was coming from; However, she saw the unexpected. Terrified, she sees a figure that is almost impossible to visualize and that, furthermore, was already inside her home and was moving around the ground floor.

At first, he thought it was a thief or a murderer, but little by little he saw the silhouette better and was surprised to find that it was an alien.

‘No one will save you’, a film devoid of dialogue

The Disney Plus movie ‘Nobody Will Save You’ is immersed in a science fiction story that sends a much deeper message than the vast majority could imagine. It makes clear Brynn’s journey with her own guilt and the grief she suffers from the loss of her mother. As we had mentioned before, the film does not have dialogues, it only has very enumerated phrases that are said by the protagonist, but the rhythm without crescendo of the feature film allows the cinematographic work to be seen without the need for so much dialogue.

