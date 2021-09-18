The premieres of Disney Plus continue this month and now it is the turn of the smallest in the audience. Spidey and his amazing friends, series directed for children, will arrive this September 22 with new and fun adventures of the arachnid together with important characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their most innocent versions.

Similar in title to the classic from the 80s, the animated production will once again focus on the union between the arachnid and his companions to solve different types of messes by strengthening their crazy friendship.

This time, the team will be three again, but will have the participation of two more arachnids belonging to the Spider-Man multiverse: Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. In this way, the little ones will be able to see the Marvel character in different versions.

“Spidey and his amazing friends tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Together, they form the Team Spidey and they embark on heroic adventures to protect their community ”, presents the synopsis of the series.

“Aimed at preschool children and their families, the series reflects the importance of teamwork and helping others, while highlighting themes such as friendship, cooperation and problem solving” He adds, highlighting his purpose of instilling a good example in minors.

At the moment, you can see short films of approximately five minutes of the series on Disney Plus. The new longer chapters will arrive on the same streaming platform on September 22, providing more content and situations alongside other Marvel characters, such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel.