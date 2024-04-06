In an unexpected turn for users of Disney Plus, the streaming platform has announced significant changes to its account sharing policy. Starting in the coming months, subscribers will no longer be able to share their passwords with people outside their household, a move intended to increase revenue and promote individual subscriptions.

This decision follows the trend started by Netflix, which implemented similar restrictions in 2023. The measure will initially apply in some select markets, then be extended to all subscribers in September. Users identified as 'suspected of inappropriate sharing' will receive a message urging them to get their own subscription over the summer.

When do shared account restrictions start on Disney Plus?

Restrictions on account sharing Disney Plus will start in June 2024 in certain countries and markets. Later, in September, the measure will be extended to all subscribers. Those who are identified as suspected of sharing passwords will receive a notification to regularize their situation.

Why does Disney Plus have these changes?

The implementation of these restrictions seeks to increase the income of Disney Plus by forcing users who shared accounts to subscribe individually. In addition, the aim is to regularize access to the platform and improve the user experience, to guarantee quality service and exclusive content for each subscriber.

What other changes has Disney Plus announced?

Changes to Disney+ include the integration of ESPN and Star+, to offer a wide range of sports content, movies and series for adults, along with Disney and Pixar classics. This merger aims to satisfy family entertainment needs in one place. Besides, Parental controls will be improved, allowing parents to set up appropriate profiles for each family member.

What other platform is Disney Plus imitating with these measures?

Disney Plus follows in the footsteps of Netflix, which pioneered restrictions on password sharing in 2023. This trend seems to be spreading among streaming platforms, which seek to maximize their income and regularize access to their content.

Bob Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

What are the Disney Plus subscription plans?

Disney Plus offers different subscription plans, adapting to the needs of users. With the new policy, the platform is expected to introduce options that allow users to add additional members outside their household, although at an additional cost, which will be known in the coming months. Below are the subscription plans: