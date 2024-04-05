













Disney+ releases the trailer, poster and trailer images for Lucasfilm's upcoming original animated series: Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. The new series, which is the second installment of the series Suchstylistically follows 2022's acclaimed Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Tales of the Empire launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors with divergent paths., set in different times. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world on a path of revenge, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy.

The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth); Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee); Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister); Wing T. Chao (Wing); Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn); Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes is co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is lead producer.

