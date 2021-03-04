As in every month, Disney Plus will include in its catalog different titles for the taste and preference of its users.

News like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest chapter of WandaVision and the movie Raya and the last dragon are some of the most anticipated.

Here is the full list of series, movies, documentaries coming to Disney Plus in March 2021.

March 5

WandaVision – final episode

Disney secrets of sulfur Springs: time warped

Garfield: a tail of two kitties

Raya and the last dragon

Heartland docs, DVM (season 2)

March 12

Own the room

Disney my music story: perfume

Miss peregrine’s home for peculiar children

Disney secrets of sulfur springs: long time gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: the doc is in

Marvel Studios assembled

Marvel Studios: legends

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 1)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 2)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 3)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 4)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 5)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 6)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 7)

Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 7)

March 19

Disney secrets of sulfur springs: if I could turn back time

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – premiere

Mexico untamed (season 1)

Disney Big Hero 6: the series (season 3)

March 26

Gnomeo and Juliet

Inside Pixar: foundations

Disney secrets of sulpher springs: as time goes by

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – new episode

Disney pickle and peanut (season 1)

The mighty ducks: game changers

Disney pickle and peanut (season 2)