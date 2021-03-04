As in every month, Disney Plus will include in its catalog different titles for the taste and preference of its users.
News like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest chapter of WandaVision and the movie Raya and the last dragon are some of the most anticipated.
Here is the full list of series, movies, documentaries coming to Disney Plus in March 2021.
March 5
- WandaVision – final episode
- Disney secrets of sulfur Springs: time warped
- Garfield: a tail of two kitties
- Raya and the last dragon
- Heartland docs, DVM (season 2)
March 12
- Own the room
- Disney my music story: perfume
- Miss peregrine’s home for peculiar children
- Disney secrets of sulfur springs: long time gone
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: the doc is in
- Marvel Studios assembled
- Marvel Studios: legends
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 1)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 2)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 3)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 4)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 5)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 6)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 7)
- Dr. K’s exotic animal ER (season 8)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 7)
March 19
- Disney secrets of sulfur springs: if I could turn back time
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – premiere
- Mexico untamed (season 1)
- Disney Big Hero 6: the series (season 3)
March 26
- Gnomeo and Juliet
- Inside Pixar: foundations
- Disney secrets of sulpher springs: as time goes by
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – new episode
- Disney pickle and peanut (season 1)
- The mighty ducks: game changers
- Disney pickle and peanut (season 2)
