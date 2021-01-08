It has not been long since Disney Plus arrived in Latin America, however, the streaming service has already prepared all the titles that will be available in the first month of 2021.

The first Marvel Studios production to be released this year is Legends, a program that will show the most important moments of the UCM characters.

Next, we detail a list with all the films, series and documentaries that will be released in Disney Plus this January 8, 2021.

Marvel legends

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel studios legends celebrate and explain what came before. We re-explore the heroes, villains, and epic moments from across the MCU in preparation for the stories to come that everyone awaits with great anticipation.

Star Wars: the clone wars, season 7

Featuring advanced feature-length digital animation, classic characters, jaw-dropping action, and the eternal battle between good and evil, Star Wars: Clone Wars Expands the story of the galactic saga with new adventures.

Other series

Pixar in real life

High school musical: the musical, the series

Diary of a future president

Clarilu’s garden

Art attack (season 3)

The science of absurdity

Movie

Epic

Leafmen are tiny forest creatures that fly over small birds and are tasked with protecting the queen, who keeps everyone alive. But this is killed by the evil Boggans in order to destroy the forest.