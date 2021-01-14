It has not been long since Disney Plus arrived in Latin America, however, the streaming platform has already prepared all the titles that will be available in the first month of 2021.

One of the most anticipated series from Marvel Studios that will be released in a few hours is WandaVision, a show that will be part of phase 4 of the UCM.

Next, we detail a list with all the movies and series that will be released in Disney Plus on January 15, 2021 .

WandaVision

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Series where Bill Farmer, the iconic voice of the English version of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, leaves the microphone to meet his favorite characters – the dogs! Bill goes to meet human’s best friends who do an incredible job.

Magic camp

In this movie, it’s a comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance. A group of misfit campers help an unlucky wizard rediscover his love of magic.

Other titles that will premiere on January 15 on Disney Plus

High school musical, the musical: the series: the special

Star Wars: Clone Wars (New Chapters)

High school musical, the musical: the series (new chapters)

Diary of a future president (new chapters)

Weird but true! (new chapters)