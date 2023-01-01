disneyplus It continues to position itself as one of the most important streaming services on the market, despite the fact that they are about to launch new subscription plans with an increase in their monthly prices. Even so, the service has been nourishing its content and at the beginning of the year it has scheduled the launch of attractive productions.

Disney Plus premieres, January 2023: movies

“If these walls sang” – Friday, January 6

For over 90 years, Abbey Road was the center of the music industry. In this personal film of memories and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes Abbey Road the world’s most famous and enduring studio.

“If These Walls Could Sing” is coming to Disney Plus on January 6. Photo: Disney Plus

“Idina Menzel haunts Madison Square Garden” – Friday, January 20

Menzel had yet to achieve one of her dreams: to be the main artist in a concert at the emblematic Madison Square Garden, in her hometown, New York. Anne McCabe, director of “Idina Menzel haunts Madison Square Garden”, captures Menzel’s 16-concert tour of the United States, as the artist tries to reconcile her work with the responsibility of being a mother, while carrying out a challenging journey and prepares to make his dream come true.

In this Disney Plus production, a journey is made to the dream come true of Idina Menzel. Photo: Disney Plus

Disney Plus premieres, January 2023: series

“The returnee” – Wednesday, January 4

“Star Wars: the bad batch”, season 2 – Wednesday, January 4 (new episodes every Wednesday)

“Gina Yei #ConTodoElCorazónYMás” – Wednesday, January 11

“Mila in the multiverse” – Wednesday, January 25

“Sharkfest” – Friday, January 20

“Super Junior: the last man standing” – Wednesday, January 18

“Miraculous: Ladybug’s Adventures”, season 5 – Wednesday, January 18 (episodes 1 to 6).

Disney Plus Specials, January 2023