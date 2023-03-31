We are practically at nothing to start the month of April, which is why streaming services are announcing the premieres in the form of movies and series that will be arriving during the next 30 days. One of those companies is disneypluswhich unlike other months, seems to take flight and deliver a lot of audiovisual material.

Here is the list of premieres:

– Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Episode 11) – April 1st

– The Ghost and Molly McGee (season 2) – april 2

– Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee – april 2

– Journey to the Center of the Earth – 5th of April

– The Mandalorian (season 3, episode 6) – 5th of April

– Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (season 1) – 5th of April

–The Crossover– 5th of April

– Raven’s Home (Season 6, Episode 1) – April 9th

– Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11, Episode 1) – April 9th

– The Owl House (season 3, episode 1) – April 9th

– Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – April 14th

– Peter Pan and Wendy – 28th of April

Remember that during the month they will continue to broadcast shows such as the third season of The Mandalorian and some more.

Via: disneyplus

Editor’s note:This month is interesting with Disney Plus, but I hope that Loki will be released soon, since there is no Marvel show this year, and it is obvious that Secret Invasion will take longer to release.