A few weeks have passed since Disney Plus arrived in Latin America; However, the streaming platform continues to renew its catalog every month with new titles, which will be available in February 2021.
One of the most watched productions of Disney Plus is WandaVision, a program that will premiere new episodes throughout February, to the delight of Marvel fans.
In addition, six seasons of Glee, musical comedy about a group of talented young people who dream of being stars, but who struggle with life in the real world.
Next, we offer you the list with all the series and films that can be seen in Disney Plus in February 2021.
Films
- Hidden Wonders of Africa – 02/12/2021
- Here Comes Curmudgeon – 02/12/2021
- Flora and Ulysses – 02/19/2021
- Mini champions – 02/19/2021.
Series
- Veterinary secrets – 02/12/2021
- Glee seasons 1 to 6 – 02/19/2021
- Mickey go local (shorts), first season – 02/19/2021
- Mysteries of the Underworld – 02/19/2021
- Nat geo lab, first season – 02/19/2021
- Amazingly – 02/19/2021
- Kyle XY- 02/26/2021.
Latin American productions
- Clarilú’s garden, second season – 02/05/2021
- Art attack, season four – 02/05/2021
- When the bell rings, season four – 02/12/2021
- Bia: a world upside down – 02/12/2021
- Soy Luna: the last concert – 02/12/2021.
Movies and series, latest news:
.