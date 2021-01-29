A few weeks have passed since Disney Plus arrived in Latin America; However, the streaming platform continues to renew its catalog every month with new titles, which will be available in February 2021.

One of the most watched productions of Disney Plus is WandaVision, a program that will premiere new episodes throughout February, to the delight of Marvel fans.

In addition, six seasons of Glee, musical comedy about a group of talented young people who dream of being stars, but who struggle with life in the real world.

Next, we offer you the list with all the series and films that can be seen in Disney Plus in February 2021.

Films

Hidden Wonders of Africa – 02/12/2021

Here Comes Curmudgeon – 02/12/2021

Flora and Ulysses – 02/19/2021

Mini champions – 02/19/2021.

Series

Veterinary secrets – 02/12/2021

Glee seasons 1 to 6 – 02/19/2021

Mickey go local (shorts), first season – 02/19/2021

Mysteries of the Underworld – 02/19/2021

Nat geo lab, first season – 02/19/2021

Amazingly – 02/19/2021

Kyle XY- 02/26/2021.

Latin American productions

Clarilú’s garden, second season – 02/05/2021

Art attack, season four – 02/05/2021

When the bell rings, season four – 02/12/2021

Bia: a world upside down – 02/12/2021

Soy Luna: the last concert – 02/12/2021.