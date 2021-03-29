As every month, Disney Plus will incorporate into its catalog new titles for the tastes and preferences of its users. One of the novelties arrives with Descendants 3, a film starring Dove Cameron that will follow the adventures of the well-known villains of ‘The House of the Mouse’.
Likewise, it will be launched Raya and the last dragon, animated film focused on the adventures of a charismatic teenager belonging to the kingdom of Kumandra. The young woman’s mission will be to protect her world from the Druun, powerful evil creatures.
Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in April 2021 through Disney Plus.
April 2
- Descendants 3
- The kingdom of the blue whale
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- Veterinary secrets.
April 9th
- The great showman
- The Adventures of Ladybug (Season 3)
- Fresh off the boat (season 1, episode 6)
- Saving Notre Dame
- Lion heart
- Appearances
- Mama went on a trip
- The ark
- The Pintín to the rescue
- Condor Crux
- Selkirk, the real Robison Crusoe
- Patoruzito.
April 16th
- Big shot: elite coach
- The cycles of the earth
- The owl house
- Neighbors Green (season 1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 8, Episode 16)
- Wildly Famous (Season 5)
- Greta: the future is today.
April 23rd
- Whale secrets
- Change of habit
- In full swing
- Photo ark
- Return to the Titanic
- Raya and the last dragon.
April 30th
- 22 against Earth
- Marvel Studios United
- Mind games (season 1, episode 7)
- Gabby Duran: Alien Nanny (Season 1)
- Tangled Again: The Series
- Big Heroes: The Series
- Tangled again: short circuit.
Movies and series, latest news:
.
#Disney #premieres #April #series #movies #arrive #streaming
Leave a Reply