As every month, Disney Plus will incorporate into its catalog new titles for the tastes and preferences of its users. One of the novelties arrives with Descendants 3, a film starring Dove Cameron that will follow the adventures of the well-known villains of ‘The House of the Mouse’.

Likewise, it will be launched Raya and the last dragon, animated film focused on the adventures of a charismatic teenager belonging to the kingdom of Kumandra. The young woman’s mission will be to protect her world from the Druun, powerful evil creatures.

Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in April 2021 through Disney Plus.

April 2

Descendants 3

The kingdom of the blue whale

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Veterinary secrets.

April 9th

The great showman

The Adventures of Ladybug (Season 3)

Fresh off the boat (season 1, episode 6)

Saving Notre Dame

Lion heart

Appearances

Mama went on a trip

The ark

The Pintín to the rescue

Condor Crux

Selkirk, the real Robison Crusoe

Patoruzito.

April 16th

Big shot: elite coach

The cycles of the earth

The owl house

Neighbors Green (season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 8, Episode 16)

Wildly Famous (Season 5)

Greta: the future is today.

April 23rd

Whale secrets

Change of habit

In full swing

Photo ark

Return to the Titanic

Raya and the last dragon.

April 30th

22 against Earth

Marvel Studios United

Mind games (season 1, episode 7)

Gabby Duran: Alien Nanny (Season 1)

Tangled Again: The Series

Big Heroes: The Series

Tangled again: short circuit.