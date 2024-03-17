Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Studios, spoke about the change in strategy in producing content for Disney Plus, explaining how the additional time is used.

“I mean, frankly, in all honesty, there was a mandate to create as much as we could for Disney+ as quickly as we could,” Winderbaum said in an interview on the Phase Zero podcast.

“And then there was a change. And all of a sudden we had to start spacing out the release dates. That explains a lot of the delays. Now we're using that time. We're not standing still. So, it's kind of sitting in the oven. Yeah they can cook some things a little longer. In fact, I think things will get better eventually. But most of these things are frankly consequences of choices made at the top.”