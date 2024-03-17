Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Studios, spoke about the change in strategy in producing content for Disney Plus, explaining how the additional time is used.
“I mean, frankly, in all honesty, there was a mandate to create as much as we could for Disney+ as quickly as we could,” Winderbaum said in an interview on the Phase Zero podcast.
“And then there was a change. And all of a sudden we had to start spacing out the release dates. That explains a lot of the delays. Now we're using that time. We're not standing still. So, it's kind of sitting in the oven. Yeah they can cook some things a little longer. In fact, I think things will get better eventually. But most of these things are frankly consequences of choices made at the top.”
Not everyone is developed and distributed at Marvel
Winderbaum then added that the change in strategy also means that many new projects are in various stages of development at i Marvel Studiosmeaning that it is increasingly likely that some projects in development will never see the light of day.
“We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios,” Winderbaum added. “Now we are more like a traditional studio. We are developing more than we will actually produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova too. I love Rich Rider too. I hope it makes it to the screen. The world is always a chaos. There are always things that can happen. You have to bend over backwards to make these things happen, but I would love to see a Nova show someday.”
