The new Pixar animated film tells the story of Luca, a young boy born in Portorosso, an imaginary city inspired by Liguria. Released on Disney Plus on June 18, let’s discover the plot and the cast of voices together.

From the June 18, 2021 the new Pixar animated film is available “Luca” up Disney Plus. The feature film is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.

The film tells of the encounter between two apparently opposite worlds: that of human beings and gods sea ​​monsters. The world of the latter is a metaphor relating to feeling different or excluded, and it will be the friendship between Luca and Alberto to act as a bridge between the two worlds. Also, the film deals with difficulty that you met in your life path and how it is always important to try to deal with them.

The film is a tribute to Liguria, so much so that it is set in an imaginary city called Portorosso, inspired by Five lands. Speaking of his homeland and the bond of friendship between the protagonists, the director said:

“I was born in Genoa, I was a shy child and I met my best friend at 11. He was a troublemaker. This film is a tribute to those summers when I followed him and found ourselves in trouble. It made me think about how friendship helps us become what we want to become. “

“Luca”: the plot

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the imaginary Portorosso inspired by the Cinque Terre, the film tells the story of a young boy who lives an experience of personal growth during the summer, surrounded by ice cream, pasta and scooter rides.

The protagonist Luca lives these adventures with Alberto, his new best friend, but the fun is threatened by a deep secret: i sea ​​monsters of another world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

Pixar’s “Luca” voice actors

The voices of the protagonists Luca, Alberto and Giulia are respectively interpreted by Alberto Vannini, Luca Tesei is Sara Ciocco.

Luca Argentero lend your voice to Lorenzo, mind Giacomo Gianniotti Double Giacomo, Marina Massironi there Lady Marseillaise is Saverio Raimondo interprets Ercole Visconti.

Additionally, the voice cast includes Fabio Fazio, Orietta Berti is Luciana Litizzetto that dub Don Eugenio, Concetta is Pinuccia Lobster.

