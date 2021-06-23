Home » Tv ” TV series ” Disney Plus, “Love, Victor”: out the second season

Love, Victor tells the story of a homosexual boy named Victor and the new season tells the difficulties that the protagonist must face following his coming out. The second season of Love, Victor is available on Disney Plus starting Friday, June 18, 2021. How do Victor’s family and his ex-girlfriend Mia deal with the truth? How’s the relationship with Benji going? Let’s find out together.

Love, Victor is an American television series born from the idea of Isaac Aptaker is Elizabeth Berger, as a spin-off of the film Yours, Simon.

The TV series is based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda“Of the psychologist Becky Albertalli and tells the story of Victor, a teenager discovering his homosexuality, of which his family and friends know nothing.

Victor starts chatting with a guy named Bluebut when his classmate Martin discovers chats lo threat to tell everyone his secret unless it helps him conquer Abby, Victor’s best friend.

Love, Victor: the plot of the second season

Read also: Discovery +: how much it costs, where to see it, programs and how it works

The second season resumes the events Victor, who will have to face new challenges following his coming out. His family struggles to accept the truth, while his ex-girlfriend is heartbroken. Furthermore, the boy will have to face the difficulties of being an openly gay athlete. Meanwhile Victor is enthusiastically living his new relationship with Benji.

In reference to the events of the new season, the leading actor Michael Cimino said:

“This season is definitely more about Victor finding out what it means to be gay and what it means to the rest of the world. Now we talk about the dynamic he has between his parents, because he has a parent who accepts and a parent who is struggling with his own religion “

The new ones 10 episodes are available from Friday 18 June and an unreleased episode will be released every Friday until August 20, 2021.

Love, Victor: Actors and characters

The actors present in the cast and their respective characters are: