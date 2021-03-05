WandaVision is the series of Marvel studios that has conquered the preferences of millions on Disney Plus. Weeks of mysteries, suspense and action will come to an end with its ninth and last episode that will premiere this Friday, March 5.

Throughout the 8 chapters aired so far, superhero fans have followed with great attention the adventures of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and her partner Vision in the town of Westview, where not everything is what it seems. Next, find out how to access the contents of Disney Plus LIVE so you don’t miss the expected outcome of the story.

How can I watch Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles.

Once you subscribe, you will be able to access the content with the username and password you choose to enter the compatible device of your choice.

How to sign up for Disney Plus?

Follow these instructions to sign up for Disney Plus:

Enter the Disney Plus website: https://www.disneyplus.com/es-pe

Choose one of the subscription plans (monthly or yearly) and click subscribe now

Write your email and press continue

Review the subscription agreement carefully. Press agree and later continue

Create a password. This must have at least six characters and a number or special character

Register the name, number, expiration date and security code of your credit or debit card

Click on agree and you will be able to enjoy the contents of Disney Plus.

How to download Disney Plus?

If you Smart tv does not have the Disney Plus app preloaded, follow these steps to download it:

Enter the site where you can download or uninstall the applications

Go to the app search engine and type Disney Plus or Disney +

Click download

When it is on your Smart TV, enter your email and password (the one you generated in your subscription).

Disney Plus can also be downloaded to any device with an iOS or Android operating system via App Store or Google play, respectively.

How do I link my Disney Plus Begin account to the Smart TV?

These are the steps to link your Disney Plus account to your Smart tv:

Once the app is installed on your Smart TV, it will give you an access code

Enter the code on the Disney Plus Begin site, which you will enter through the search engine of your mobile device

After entering the eight digits granted, you will be able to watch Disney Plus from your television.

You can link your account to a Smart TV with Disney Plus Begin. Photo: Composition The Republic

How much does Disney Plus cost?

In Peru, the company offers two subscription plans: the first is a monthly membership of S / 25.90 and the second is an annual one of S / 259.90.

Disney Plus: what is the price in Latin America?

These are the monthly prices of Disney Plus in different Latin American countries:

Mexico: MXN 159.00

Costa Rica: USD 5.99

Panama: USD 5.99

Argentina: ARS 385.00

Brazil: BRL 27.90

Chile: CLP 6500.00

Colombia: COP 23900.00

Peru: PEN 25.90

Ecuador: USD 5.99

Uruguay: USD 5.99.

The following are the annual prices of the service in these countries:

Mexico: MXN 1,599.00

Costa Rica: USD 59.99

Panama: USD 59.99

Argentina: ARS 3,850.00

Brazil: BRL 279.90

Chili: CLP 64,900.00

Colombia: COP 239,900

Peru: PEN 259.90

Ecuador: USD 59.99

Uruguay: USD 74.99.

How to watch WandaVisión ONLINE on Disney Plus?

To see WandaVisión ONLINE, the viewer must contract Disney Plus, streaming that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. In this service you can find the movies and series produced by Marvel studios.

How was episode 8 of WandaVision?

Agatha makes Wanda relive her past traumas. They go through their childhood in Sokovia, the death of their parents and their life with Pietro. We also see Scarlet Witch at HYDRA facilities, where her future as a heroine is seen. Finally, it is seen how Maximoff arrives at SWORD in search of Vision’s body.

Upon reaching him, Wanda understands that she cannot return to her partner. He goes to Westview, specifically the land where they were going to build their house, and cries. Then it expels a red aura and distorts the reality of the town.

Upon leaving Agatha’s trance, she goes out into the street after hearing her children scream and the villain confesses that she is the Scarlet Witch. Chapter 9 is expected to show the confrontation between the two sorceresses.

Parents and children reunited in advance of chapter 9. Photo: Disney

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

What are the names of the episodes?

WandaVision, Chapter 1: Filmed with a Live Audience

WandaVision, Chapter 2: Don’t Change Channel

WandaVision, Chapter 3: Now in Colors

WandaVision, Chapter 4: We Interrupt This Program

WandaVision, chapter 5: A very special episode …

WandaVision, Chapter 6: Spectacular Halloween Premiere

WandaVision, Chapter 7: Down the Fourth Wall

WandaVision, Chapter 8: In the previous episode …

WandaVision, Chapter 9: Unknown.