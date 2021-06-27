Home » Tv ” TV series ” Disney Plus, Jungle Cruise: the film with Dwayne Johnson

Jungle Cruise is a film that takes up the story of Frank and Lily who embark on a journey in the Amazon rainforest. The feature film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra will be released on July 28 in Italian cinemas and on July 30 will be available on Disney Plus. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.

Jungle Cruise tells of an exciting and fun journey along the Amazon River. Its peculiarity lies in the fact that it is inspired by the homonymous attraction of the parks Walt Disney in reference to the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and produced by John Davis is John Fox. Jungle Cruise is written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, JD Payne is Patrick McKay with the production entrusted to Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Buck Productions, Davis Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, Zaftig Films is TGS Entertainment.

The film will arrive on July 28 in Italian cinemas and from July 30 will be available on Disney Plus with VIP Access.

Jungle Cruise: the plot

Lily she is a scientist who departs from London and along with a riverboat captain named Frank embarks on a journey through the Amazon rainforest, crossing the river La Quila with a dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily’s aim is to find a ancient tree endowed with extraordinary healing qualities, capable of disrupting the future of medicine.

To achieve the goal, the two protagonists will have to face countless dangers and supernatural forces hidden inside the forest. When Lily and Frank discover the secrets of the lost tree, their life is put in danger and the fate of humanity at risk.

Jungle Cruise: the cast

