Iger’s plans for the moment are focused on changing the terms of use that users accept. Starting in 2024, they will share a renewed contract with users, detailing the limits on sharing passwords. For now, he did not talk about a possible extra fee for Disney Plus.

Let’s remember that Netflix implemented the strategy of making an extra charge to those who want to share their password. Although the mouse company did not mention this at the moment, it is likely that they will follow a similar course. We’ll see the response from users if that time comes.

When asked how many users share his Disney Plus account, he refused to give an exact number. However, he mentioned that it is a significant number of users. He added that tackling this ‘problem’ presents an opportunity to grow the business. Do you share password?

What other changes will there be in Disney Plus?

Another of the topics that were discussed about Disney Plus was a price hike. As of October 12, its different subscription plans will increase in cost by 27%. The only one that will stay the same will be the plan with ads.

There will also be changes to the content, especially regarding Marvel Star Wars. Since the CEO assured that they will be more careful with the resources they allocate to these franchises. In addition to considering that so many projects make the public lose interest. What do you think of these decisions?

