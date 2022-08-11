Disney Plus confirmed i prices of the new subscription levels and the end result is that the ad-free version will suffer a increase, for the time being with regard to the USA. Basically, the ad-free version will cost $ 7.99, which is the previous price of the ad-free version. The latter will rise to $ 10.99.

We repeat that this price increase is linked for the moment only to United States of America and will be active from 8 December 2022. On that date, users will be able to choose between a service with or without advertising. Anyone who doesn’t want to spend more per month on Disney Plus than before will have to accept the ads. The increase in the event would be three dollars, or 38%.

In any case, there remains the possibility of making a annual subscription without advertising from $ 109.99, which saves you $ 21.89. In the United States, a bundle is also available that includes access to Hulu and ESPN +, other services of the company. In that case, we are talking about $ 9.99 (with advertising) or $ 12.99 (without advertising) per month.

Groot

Having more subscription options is a good thing, but clearly the price increase won’t please subscribers. We will also have to understand how it will behave Disney Plus in other marketsfirst of all the Italian one.

At the time of writing there is no information for Italy and the price is still 8.99 € per month without ads, with an option of 89.90 € for a full year.

Among the recent novelties of Disney Plus there is I Am Groot: the series is not in order, however, this is the right list of episodes.