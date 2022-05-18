Disney Plus appears to be poised to embrace commercials. Yes, as revealed by Variety it is possible to discover that there will be commercials of about four minutes for the TV series and for all those programs that have a duration of sixty minutes or less.

The world of streaming services is constantly changing and while some collapse, others continue to navigate this rough sea. The first is obviously Netflix, which has suffered a plunge in shares in recent months, while the second is Disney Pluswhich continues to publish TV series and anticipates the competition by preparing a subscription plan that will be cheaper, but not free of advertising.

In fact, according to what reported by Varietyon the profile ads of Disney Plus, you may find that there will be advertisements, but only if the program in question lasts an hour or less. The only accounts that are free from advertising regardless of the plan you prefer are those dedicated to children, in which TV series and movies are removed considered violent through Parental Control.

These profiles “light“They should arrive next year, but unfortunately we still don’t know what the price will be. Some have begun to speculate, however, reasoning that if Disney Plus costs 7.99 euros per month without advertising, a version that includes them should cost between € 4.99 and € 5.99. Which would make the subscription perfect for those parents who prefer to enjoy a good cartoon with their young children, also because in doing so they would not meet the advertisements. But it is also the only way for some boys and girls to be able to afford the aforementioned service so that they can recover all the Marvel Cinematic Universemany TV series and classics by Disney and Pixar, since they are now available only and exclusively on Disney Plus.