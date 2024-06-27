Disney Plus expands its service by receiving the best of sports from ESPN as well as content from Star. Thanks to the coverage of the first platform, users will have access to more than 700 monthly sporting events.

This way you will enjoy the best of football, tennis and boxing, as well as NBA, NFL and MLB matches. Regarding Star, it comprises a series of original and exclusive content that is well known worldwide.

It is in this way that series as varied as Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the North, The Simpson and Grey’s Anatomy. Likewise, the live concert by Carlos Rivera and the docuseries about Checo Pérez will arrive.

Mexican production houses also have things to contribute such as DANNA: We need to talk., The king of males, The Chavez and Mom Cake. Maybe a series on the life of Frida Kahlo is on the way.

Fountain: Disney Plus.

Disney Plus, thanks to Star, also gets a solid collection of general entertainment movies and series. Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, had some comments about Star and ESPN.

Thus he especially highlighted that subscribers will enjoy ‘[…]a unified streaming experience having access to a wide and robust offering of content for audiences of all ages, tastes and preferences’.

What can be enjoyed through ESPN on Disney Plus? Well, apart from sporting events, members of the service will enjoy analysis from SportsCenter experts. In summary, it would be the following:

Various national football matches from the Liga MX, the Liga MX Femenil and the Expansion League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, as well as international football with access to Serie A in Italy and the Eredivisie in the Netherlands, among others.

Tennis from all courts at the Grand Slam tournaments, with the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open, plus all ATP and WTA tournaments (1000, 500 and 250).

The ESPN Knockout proposal with its boxing cards from different corners of the planet, with emphasis on high-profile events such as those of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

NBA basketball, CDMX Captains and their university springboard for NCAA figures.

Golf with the Majors, the PGA Tour circuit and the DPWT, with exclusive camera tracking on the main holes and featured groups.

Cycling of the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

NHL ice hockey.

The NFL with its Super Bowl mega party.

The MLB with the excitement of the regular season heading to the World Series, the LMB and the long-awaited King Series.

The IndyCar Series and MotoGP seasons.

Marathons around the world, the volleyball elite and a paddle tennis game that expands its journey.

