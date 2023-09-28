













Only in the case of Disney at the moment it seems to be in the testing stage, which will begin on November 1, 2023 and in only one country, Canada. This is what several of the subscribers of this content platform revealed.

The announcement that there will be limitations on password sharing on Disney Plus came via email messages.

He does not say how he is going to do it, but rather he pointed out ‘we are implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or access credentials outside of your home’.

In an updated version of the help center of this service it can be read clearly ‘you cannot share your subscription outside your home’.

A new section now appears in the Disney Plus subscription agreement for Canada. ‘share account’ where Disney warns that it can ‘analyze your account usage’.

If a violation of the agreement is discovered, this may lead to account limitation or even cancellation.

This initiative by the company comes after its CEO, Bob Iger, said that password sharing is an attitude that must end.

A month ago Iger revealed that Disney was exploring various ways to prevent users from sharing their Disney Plus accounts.

Especially because a significant number of them engaged in this practice. Bob Iger revealed that in the company they have the ‘technical capacity’ to monitor this type of activities, and in the process prevent them.

Netflix does the same but for now it only applies to the United States. But he wants to expand it as soon as possible to other countries and regions.

