













Disney Plus and Star Plus will merge into a single service for Mexico in 2024 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Through a statement it was announced that streaming services Disney Plus and Star Plus will merge into the same service. The union between the two is planned for the second quarter of 2024. From then on, users will have all the content in one place.

Regarding the price of the Disney Plus and Star Plus merger, there are still no details. However, the statement seems to indicate that there will be an adjustment, as they invite subscribers to stay tuned. They say they will soon share the cost of this new integrated platform.

The reason behind the merger is supposedly to provide an improved experience to subscribers. Since by using a single application, access to content will be quite simplified. At the same time, it will show the unmatched strength of the productions in both services.

We recommend you: Bob Iger will leave Disney again, complains about previous management

This move is one that several Disney Plus and Star Plus subscribers have been waiting for. After all, Mexico is one of the few markets where this separation exists.. In regions like the United Kingdom and the United States, the two services were always one.

What content can we see in the merger of Disney Plus and Star Plus?

Both services belong to Disney but from the beginning they had different approaches. Disney Plus is more focused on a children's audience, while Star Plus has a more adult offering that includes different series and action movies.

Source: Marvel Studios.

For example, now we can enjoy movies from Hard to Killthe saga Alien and Predator in the same service as animated classics like Aladdin and Hercules. The only 'negative' point is that those who have little ones at home will have to be more careful with parental controls. Are you happy to join?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)