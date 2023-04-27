Something that always happens in the business of streaming services is the increase in prices, something that has happened little by little on platforms such as Netflixwell it came to Mexico costing $99 MX and now that same price is a discounted version with ads. That same inflation situation will now be happening with neither more nor less than Disney and Star.

From may 31, users will see a considerable change in the billing of these services. For a start, disneyplus goes from $159 MX to $179 MX, star plus from $199MX to $219MX, the combo of both from $249 MX to $269 MX. Finally, the biggest combo that includes lionsgate goes from $309 MX to $329 MX.

The new figures are already available from that moment, so those who just join the services will have to pay the updated price in advance, but those who are already subscribed will have to see it reflected until the following month after May 31. It is worth mentioning that the increase is not too much, since they are about $20 pesos or $1 USD.

Remember that disneyplus will receive new content soon as peter pan and wendy as well as the recent film of Ant-Man.

Via: disneyplus

editor’s note: Fortunately I do not have these services individually, but I pay for Mercado Libre and thus the figure is less than what would be expected. However, it seems that the content at the moment is not worth it.