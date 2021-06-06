New titles will be added to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus in the second week of June, so thousands of subscribers are waiting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available on both online platforms.

One of the novelties of Disney Plus arrives with Loki, series that will tell what happened to the antihero after the events seen in Avengers: endgame.

Also, on Amazon Prime Video will premiere Leonardo, a biographical series that will show the life and work of one of the greatest geniuses in the history of mankind.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series and films that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus between June 6 and 12, 2021.

Amazon Prime Video

Leonardo (11th of June)

Series based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci where the process of creating works that made him known in the history of mankind is narrated.

Latin flow (June 11)

Reality show that shows how a group of Latin American girls has an enormous capacity to interpret the urban genre.

Clarkson’s Farm (June 11)

The series shows the life of Clarkson, a farmer from Great Britain, who and his team face the worst agricultural climate in decades, unresponsive crops, disobedient animals and an unexpected pandemic.

Disney Plus

Loki (June 9)

Loki will be a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Other productions premiering on Disney Plus

Zenimation, season 2 (June 11)

Heads Up, Seasons 1-3 (June 11)

Frank and Ollie (June 11).