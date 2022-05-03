Disney recently shared its premieres on Disney Plus for May 2022which includes both movies live action such as animated series, documentaries and other types of programs.

In terms of films, it stands out in particular sneakerella, which will be available on May 13, the story of an aspiring tennis designer from Queens. A chance meeting with the daughter of a basketball legend will change his destiny and allow him to dream big.

Another production to consider is Chip and Dale to the rescue, which will be available on Friday, May 20. After years of being apart, these beloved characters are reunited to save an old partner.

Both must reconcile and work together again. May 27 will arrive Emergency Kitchensfrom the director Ron Howardthe story of Jose Andres Y World Central Kitchena humanitarian aid organization.

One of the stellar premieres of Disney Plus for May 2022 is the series of Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich starts on May 27 with its first two episodes.

As its name suggests, it is centered on this Jedi Master and its plot takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Now he must deal with the threat posed by his old friend and padawan, Anakin Skywalkerturned into the fearsome Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Disney Plus for May 2022 is filled with Star Wars and much more

In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobibut a little earlier, it will reach Disney Plus on May 11, 2022 the series of The crusadewhere eight teenagers travel to the fantastic world of everealm and end as paladins.

His duty is to save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Another proposal that arrives this month at the service, but on May 25, is Family weekendthe story of a father who takes care of his three daughters from different mothers.

The end of the series Moon Knight from Marvel Studios It will be May 4, but on the 11th it will arrive Episode 9: Making Moon Knighta documentary about the work behind this program.

On the same date that the superhero program will end, another documentary will arrive, Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, the behind-the-scenes look at this series, detailing the technical challenges behind its production. There is a lot to see in this video service.

