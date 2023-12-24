So it doesn't hurt to know what this company, as well as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Studios and Fox, have in store for the next 12 months. It is a quite attractive selection.
It is necessary to point out that on the side of live-action productions, the most affected by the strikes in Hollywood is Marvel Studios. Due to the above, it has very little to offer for Disney Plus and the cinema in 2024.
Things are to such a degree that only one film will be released next year and it is Deadpool 3. That makes up for it a bit in terms of animation, where he has several animated series that are sure to catch the attention of Marvel fans.
On the Star Wars side, fans can expect a lot from Disney Plus, since Lucasfilm has four premieres planned for 2024.
Perhaps the most negative aspect about the content on the way for this service is that a good part of it does not currently have a release date.
They don't even have a tentative release window, so it's a good idea to stay tuned for announcements from Disney in the coming months.
The following is the list of Disney Plus and movie releases that can be expected for 2024, which includes 16 different productions:
- Threw out – January 9, 2024
- The First Omen – April 5, 2024
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – May 24, 2024
- Inside Out 2 – June 14, 2024
- Deadpool 3 – July 26, 2024
- Alien – Untitled Movie – August 16, 2024
- Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Fall 2024
- The Amateur – November 8, 2024
- Mufasa: The Lion King – December 20, 2024
- Eyes of Wakanda – Pending to be announced
- Star Wars: The Acolyte – Pending to be announced
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 – Pending TBA
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Pending to be announced
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 – Pending TBA
- X-Men '97 – Pending to be announced
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Pending to be announced
