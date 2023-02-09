As part of an earnings report, Disney surprised audiences by announcing a trio of sequels on the way. toy story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 They have already entered production and will be one of the largest projects of the mouse company in the coming years.

Surely there will be people who are happy with this news and want to see Woody and Elsa back. But there are others who believe that it has been enough of these franchises and that they should be put to rest. I am one of them and here I tell you why.

These ads feel like an attempt to recoup losses by Disney

Anytime they had announced toy story 5 either Frozen 3, they would have felt unnecessary. However, the fact that they are announced just when Disney is going through a rough patch only gives the impression of one thing. They are doing it to get some money back and not because their stories are worth it.

After all, they just announced the layoff of 7,000 employees and a drop of 2.4 million users on Disney Plus. In addition to this, some rumors indicate that the company is thinking of selling its licenses to recover some money. Nor can we forget that they could lose more than 100 million dollars due to the failure of a strange world

The company of the mouse is having a hard time and surely they see these sequels as a ‘loopout’. We can’t forget that both Toy Story and Frozen have given them some financial success in the past. But that doesn’t ensure they’ll catch ‘lightning in a bottle’ once again.

Disney was already in a similar situation in the early 2000s. After his ‘golden age’ he suffered a case of acute sequelitis. The Little Mermaid and Aladdin were turned into prequels while Bambi and Tarzan got weird prequel sequels. All of them came directly to the home format and are still quite forgotten today. So maybe this shouldn’t be the way to go.

Exploiting Frozen and Toy Story may be counterproductive

There’s no denying that Frozen and Toy Story are box office magnets. His latest films grossed $1.45 billion and $1.073 billion respectively. However, exposing them so much could cause the public to be fed up.

Despite their collections, the feeling of being fed up or dissatisfied was already something apparent with these franchises. Frozen 2 did not have the same critical reception that its predecessor enjoyed, with many mentioning that it was getting boring. Also, you have to remember that people would jump out of an Olaf short that happened just before Coco. Perhaps the franchise does not have the public as captive as they imagine.

Now in the case of toy story this has been more notorious. The success of the fourth part could be due to the curiosity of its viewers to see where the story would go. Well, if you take a tour of social networks you will see that there are many comments against it.

The main complaint is that it feels totally unnecessary while also breaking everything that came before it. Disney and Pixar had already given an emotional close to the franchise with toy Story 3 just to give us a pretty simple sequel. Not to mention, most of the main characters in the trilogy were overshadowed by new, less interesting ones. Perhaps the most controversial thing was that Woody abandoned his mission of years to become a toy without an owner.

It’s not just the comments against toy story 4Lightyear’s failure can be taken as a sign of disinterest in the franchise. With a budget of 200 million dollars, it only managed to raise 226 million. Perhaps a similar fate awaits toy story 5.

Disney Has a Lightning Bolt in the Shape of Zootopia

You probably noticed that I didn’t think much about Zootopia 2 even though it was another of the announced sequels. This is because I consider that it is a franchise that is not yet so ‘burnt’ and has potential. The original was both a critical and box office success.

Also the concept itself is quite interesting. While other studies with anthropomorphic animals only put them in human clothes and put them in cities similar to ours, Zootopia did it very differently. He endowed this city with different ecosystems that really reflect that different species live in them.

For this reason alone, I believe that Disney may have an ace up its sleeve with Zootopia. There is still plenty of room to explore more of this world with different genres, as his recent shorts have shown. Even so, the company is falling into going for the familiar instead of taking risks.

We know launching new intellectual properties can be challenging, but not coming out of business can be just as damaging.. There’s nothing I can do to stop the arrival of Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3, but I sincerely hope it’s the last we see of these franchises. In addition, we must not forget that at the time they were also bets that went well. Why not take a little more risk instead of desecrating graves?

