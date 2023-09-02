From Los Angeles to New York, one of the favorite conversations in these summer days of the actors’ strike and Messi’s matches focuses on speculating about the future of Disney. On the street, poor accounting results and legal battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who uses the century-old company as a campaign prop to score so many politicians against the woke culture, meet superficial news about the end of the NBC broadcasting rights in 2025 or the loss of paternity over Mickey Mouse, which will enter the public domain next year. All this gives the image of an empire in decline, but among the elites who will buy Apple Vision Pro, at more than 4,000 euros, the vision of the future is much more sophisticated and in three dimensions.

Some saw it clearly last June, when Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared at the end of Apple’s Annual Developers Conference where CEO Tim Cook presented his latest innovation, the virtual reality glasses with which hopes to change the planet. The world, this time, laughed at him, because of the crazy price of Vision Pro, as it did 16 years ago with the iPhone that 1,500 million people now carry in their pockets. But the question is not how many you have sold, but how the consumer culture has changed. No one under the age of 70 sees a mobile as just a telephone. Will the same happen with high-resolution virtual glasses that will allow users to watch football matches in three dimensions in real time? Apple’s don’t go on sale in the US until next year and Disney has promised to be in them “from day one,” Iger said in his cameo.

The experts thought it was a perfect romance. So much so that some have wanted to marry them. How else could spectators travel to stadiums or amusement parks? Disney has the rights to the NBA through its sports channel ESPN, which also broadcasts soccer, rugby, cricket, hockey, lacrosse, golf, tennis and boxing matches exclusively for its 25 million users. With that union Mickey Mouse could flutter around his living room while you run after LeBron James to dunk the ball or fly into space in Star Wars.

During his 15 years as CEO, the company Walt Disney founded acquired 20th Century Fox, Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilm. The board of directors brought him out of retirement to straighten out the misfortunes of his successor, Bob Chapeck, ousted in November, and position her for the future. And the future for Disney is called the “metaverse”, a virtual space where users can live all kinds of experiences through viewers without leaving home or standing in line.

space computers



Sounds like dystopia? Who would rather take a virtual walk through the Colorado Canyon than see the colors of the sky and the desert with their own eyes? The same ones who have ended up buying online, instead of touching the fabrics with their own hands, or doing yoga by zoom. No more queues at airports, canceled flights, tantrums at security controls, gold-priced tickets or driving around to park. Apple doesn’t even call its headsets virtual glasses, but “space computers” that will completely revolutionize the way we interact, in public and in private. Any cubicle will become a 30-meter 3D movie theater where you can walk through the woods or experience a Rolling Stone concert from the 1960s.

800

millions dollars of losses the company has racked up so far this year.

That is why when the CEO of Disney, a public company, surprised the markets by downplaying the $800 million in losses it has suffered this year, arguing that linear televisions may not play a fundamental role in their plans, some understood that the 72-year-old executive had already jumped into the afterlife. ABC and FX may be a thing of the past. Iger has his sights set on what he calls Internet 3.0, and paradoxically, Disney has laid off its entire metaverse division. Perhaps for not duplicating efforts with Apple?

No one expects Tim Cook’s company to buy Disney. Neither Apple has that purchasing tradition, nor would the United States government allow the merger of two giants that could monopolize the market. Why not dance together? Experts think it would make more sense for Apple to buy ESPN, a more affordable subsidiary for which Disney has plenty of boyfriends. The biggest deal Apple has gotten into to date was its $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014, while a full takeover of ESPN could cost $50,000, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said. , to Deadline. The alternative would be a strategic partnership with a minority stake. After all, if Steve Jobs were alive, “we would have already combined our companies or at least discussed the possibility very seriously,” the Disney executive wrote in his 2019 memoir.

In Disney’s strategic portfolio, the studios in which it haggles every penny to writers and actors, streaming platforms, and theme park, hotel, and cruise experiences stand out. To fulfill the promise he made to shareholders to make the streaming division profitable by the end of next year, he has raised the subscription to Disney +, which competes with Netflix, by three dollars and plans to do the same with Hulu and ESPN +, in addition to fighting against key sharing fraud.

On the other hand, its new Artificial Intelligence division is commissioned to study how to lower the costs of film and television productions, as well as improve the experience of visitors to amusement parks and create new interactions. The point is to position yourself for the future, even if current losses displease shareholders.