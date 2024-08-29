GungHo Online Entertainment has released the first trailer for Disney Pixel RPGcoming soon on iOS and Android devices. As previously anticipated, the game will be available worldwide during 2024, and will have localization in several languages. including Italian.
The company has revealed that within the game we will be able to meet characters from many works Disneyincluding:
- Mickey & Friends
- Sleeping Beauty
- Rapunzel
- Mulan
- Aladdin
- Peter Pan
- Zootopia
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Aristocats
- The Little Mermaid
- Winnie the Pooh
- Big Hero 6
- …and many others
While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the first trailer for the game. Enjoy!
Disney Pixel RPG – Trailer
Source: GungHo Online Entertainment away Gematsu
