GungHo Online Entertainment has released the first trailer for Disney Pixel RPGcoming soon on iOS and Android devices. As previously anticipated, the game will be available worldwide during 2024, and will have localization in several languages. including Italian.

The company has revealed that within the game we will be able to meet characters from many works Disneyincluding:

Mickey & Friends

Sleeping Beauty

Rapunzel

Mulan

Aladdin

Peter Pan

Zootopia

Lilo & Stitch

The Aristocats

The Little Mermaid

Winnie the Pooh

Big Hero 6

…and many others

While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the first trailer for the game. Enjoy!

Disney Pixel RPG – Trailer

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment away Gematsu