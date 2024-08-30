Some time ago the company GungHo Entertainment Online revealed that it was working on a new title called Disney Pixel RPG. This would bring together several characters from the House of Mouse to put them in a role-playing game with 16-bit aesthetics. Now it has just released its first trailer that draws a lot of attention.

This trailer does a great job of showcasing what we can expect in Disney Pixel RPG. We will have the opportunity to join forces with different beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Nick, Judy Hopps, Donald Duck, Goofy and Princess Aurora to name a few. All in beautiful pixel art.

Players will apparently be able to create their own personalized avatar to travel through different movie worlds. In addition to facing mysterious purple creatures, it seems that classic villains will also come to confront us. Among them is Bad Peter, who is already considered a boss.

Source: GungHo Entertainment

As for gameplay, it seems that it will be typical of an RPG, although they assure that the battles will be very fast-paced. It was also revealed that you can send members of your team to complete missions while you are away from your cell phone. Were you interested in Disney Pixel RPG?

When is Disney Pixel RPG coming out?

Disney Pixel RPG It does not yet have an exact release date. However, its launch is expected sometime in 2024. So if you are interested, keep an eye on their social media, which has just become available to the public.

It is worth noting that the game will be available for Android and iOS at some point. Although we still don’t know when it will be available, you can already pre-register on their official website to be among the first to receive news.. Not to mention you could earn certain rewards for when the title arrives.

