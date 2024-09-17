GungHo Online Entertainment announces release date for free-to-play Disney Pixel RPG. The title will be available for free download on iOS And Android starting from next October 7th and will support the Italian language.

Among the Disney films included we will find Aladdin, Mulan, Zootopia, Peter Pan, The Aristocats, Rapunzel, Big Hero 6, Lilo & Stitch and many more.

Pre-registrations for the game have surpassed 600,000 users.

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment away Gematsu