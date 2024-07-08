GungHo Online Entertainment announces free-to-play pixel art title Disney Pixel RPGFor iOS And Android. It will be launched during 2024 in 18 countries around the world and the languages ​​will include Italian.

You can pre-register via App Store And Google Play.

Disney Pixel RPG is a role-playing game where you go on adventures with pixel-art versions of Disney characters. It features classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Pooh, Aladdin, Ariel, Baymax, Stitch, Aurora, Maleficent, and other fan-favorite characters join in the fun.

Immerse yourself in a never-before-seen Disney world, where familiar characters take on new themed forms across rhythm games, board games, and more!

The plot

The game worlds that Disney characters call home have suddenly been invaded by strange programs, creating chaos. Previously isolated game worlds have been connected… causing unexpected encounters between characters and throwing them into chaos. Take on the role of a player in these games and join Disney characters on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order.

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment Street Gematsu