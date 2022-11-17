With a press release and consecutive trailer, Disney And Pixar they revealed Elementals, “an original feature film set in Element Citywhere the inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air live together”. This is the first trailer ever, and as usual we offer it on the cover of the article. The information on the film is not very much, and we report what was said in the press release to be clearer about what it is:

The film introduces Ember, a tenacious, sharp, and “ardent” young woman, whose friendship with a funny, cheesy, “going with the flow” boy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and with the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie respectively in the roles of Ember and Wade in the original version of the film, Elemental will arrive in 2023 in Italian cinemas.

In addition to the press release and the trailer, images and posters taken from this new work were also revealed, which already from the premises seems to promise some good ones. The poster, as well as the press release, only reads “2023”, so there are still no clues about a possible release month:

For now, waiting for details and new videos, let’s enjoy the teaser trailer.