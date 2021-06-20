These days on the web a recent filter of Snapchat which allows users to transform your appearance and look like characters straight out of a movie Disney Pixar.

Is called Cartoon Face 3D and it is a novelty that immediately attracted the most curious and fans of Mickey Mouse’s feature films. Through the detection of the face of the front camera, the filter adapts to the shape and converts the facial features of the fans making them look like the protagonists of Frozen, Big Hero 6 or many other Disney animated films. Most likely this wave of success also came through the release of Pixar’s latest work Luca, released exclusively on the platform Disney + last June 18th.

Furthermore, accompanying this growing phenomenon is thehashatag #cartoonfilter which has captured the attention of the most curious users and not only: the popularity of the Disney Pixar filter has grown even beyond the borders of Snapchat since even on other social networks people are uploading photographs of themselves with the same type of retouching , often as a fixed or temporary profile picture.

In a short time, videos of singing performances of Disney classics began to spread on the web, such as the model Alexis Ren who posted on Tik Tok a clip in which the famous sings Let It Go while using Cartoon Face 3D.

The famous multimedia application is not new to this kind of goodies for members. Already last December it debuted on Snapchat Cartoon Filter, which allowed users to transform your face in a similar way, but the result was not refined as we can see in the photos that are popular on the web these days.

Another filter that offered a similar treatment and went viral towards the end of last year was Anime Filter. Also uploaded by Snapchat itself, it offered users the ability to transform their face like that of a Japanese anime character. Also in this case accompanied by a hashtag, #animefilter, the popularity has also landed on other social networks such as Tik Tok where users have uploaded more and more videos imitating expressions or gestures from the world of anime.

Another face transformation app, Voilà AI Artist, makes very similar filters available to the public and was released shortly before the outbreak of Cartoon Face 3D. However the immediacy offered by Snapchat it has probably led users to prefer the faster result rather than having to download an entire application to get the same result.

Speaking of Disney Pixar, we refer you to our review of the latest film Luca, the first of the animation house set in Italy.