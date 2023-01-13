The Variety medium has just confirmed that Phineas and Ferb They will be back with two new seasons. These were ordered after Disney will reach a new agreement with Dan Povenmire, the creator of the inventor brothers. The new episodes will be broadcast on the company’s TV channels.

So far, 40 new episodes of Phineas and Ferb have been ordered, which will be divided into two seasons.. They will probably be 20 each. In addition, Disney renewed another of Povenmire’s series, Hamster and Gretelfor a second season.

‘Dan [Povenmire] He is recognized for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with heart and humor. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back Phineas and Ferb in an exciting way..’ The statement says about this news.

Even to this day, the adventures of the inventor brothers still have many followers who remember them fondly. So this revival could be a success that also leads to even more seasons. Let’s hope they don’t forget about Perry the platypus.

What is Phineas and Ferb?

Phineas and Ferb is an animated series that began airing on Disney XD in 2008 and came to an end in 2012. It follows two brothers looking to make the most of their summer vacation by doing creative experiments every day.. Added to this were interesting segments of his pet platypus being a secret agent.

Source: Disney

During its broadcast it enjoyed quite a lot of popularity, which was reflected in the creation of a couple of movies. According to critics, what they liked most about the series was its irreverent humor, which made it appealing to anyone, as well as its musical numbers. Will they be able to continue this reception 11 years later?

